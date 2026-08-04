Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Micron & Oracle

Tuesday, August 4, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Oracle Corp. (ORCL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Q2 Earnings Morning, Pre-Markets Up on Iran Hopes



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have gained +2.1% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s gain of +4.3%. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Micron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+190.8% vs. +92.8%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven demand for memory and storage, tighter DRAM and NAND supply and a richer mix of HBM, data center SSD and high-capacity products. Record third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, a stronger fourth-quarter outlook and durable strategic customer agreements support higher revenue visibility, cash flow and margins.



Micron’s cash generation and net cash balance provide flexibility to fund capacity additions while enhancing shareholder value. The company is also widening its data center, automotive, robotics and edge AI opportunities as memory becomes more strategic to system performance.



However, rising operating expenses, elevated capital spending, greenfield ramp-up costs and trade risks could weigh on profitability if demand or pricing weakens.



(You can read the full research report on Micron here >>>)



Shares of Oracle have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (-26.5% vs. -6.2%). The company’s competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Q1 fiscal 2027 guidance indicates total revenue growth of 27-29%, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion and funding requirements warrant monitoring.



Nevertheless, Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while record fiscal 2026 operating cash flow of $32 billion enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) and Target Corp. (TGT).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Berkshire's Earnings Benefit From Insurance, BNSF, Retail Growth



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Featured Reports

Acquisitions, Loan Growth Aid Capital One (COF), Asset Quality Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the credit card and online banking operations, decent loan growth, and strategic acquisitions will support Capital One amid weak asset quality and higher expenses.

Solid Leasing Demand & Acquisitions Aid Simon Property (SPG)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Simon Property gains from leasing demand, acquisitions and omnichannel initiatives. However, macro-driven tenant stress and e-commerce substitution remain concerns.

Target (TGT) Likely to Benefit From Digital Ecosystem Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's growing digital ecosystem and omnichannel investments may support long-term growth, aided by stronger delivery services, marketplace expansion and digital engagement.

Robust Subsea Orders and Growth Outlook Aids TechnipFMC (FTI)

The Zacks analyst believes that TechnipFMC's confidence of achieving $10 billion Subsea orders in 2026 ensures strong backlog visibility but Surface Technologies segment raises concern.

Home-Based Care Shift, Specialty Growth Aid BrightSpring (BTSG)

Per the Zacks analyst, BrightSpring is benefiting from the shift toward home-based care. Growth in specialty pharmacy, provider services and disciplined expansion should support its performance.

Key Acquisitions, Rising Air Travel Demand Boost AAR Corp. (AIR)

Per the Zacks analyst, AAR Corp. is expected to see strong growth in its parts supply business, supported by rising air travel demand. Disciplined acquisition strategy will also boost its growth.

Strong Subscriber Momentum Boosts Iridium (IRDM) Amid Tough Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Iridium is gaining from higher subscribers, led by the growing uptake of its services in various sectors. Management remains wary of increasing rivalry in the satellite space.

New Upgrades

Strong AI-Driven Data Center Investments Aids WESCO's (WCC) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, WESCO is gaining share as AI-driven data center investment broadens across power, cooling, electrical and connectivity infrastructure.

Landstar (LSTR) Continues to Benefit From Heavy Haul Services

Per the Zacks Analyst, Landstar's efforts to develop its heavy haul services and cross-border transportation with Mexico and reward shareholders are commendable.

Traffic Growth & Remodel Efforts Aid BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, BJ's Restaurants is likely to benefit from traffic growth, the Pizookie Meal Deal and marketing efforts. Also, focus on POS modernization and the remodel program bodes well.

New Downgrades

Dependence on Cabometyx, Competition a Concern For Exelixis (EXEL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelixis is dependent on Cabometyx for top-line growth. Competition in the renal cell carcinoma space and any pipeline/regulatory setback for zanzalintinib remain key headwinds.

Weak Demand for Light Vehicle & Unfavorable Mix Ail PHINIA (PHIN)

Per the Zacks analyst, weaker demand in the global light vehicle market can pressure sales growth. Margin pressures from an unfavorable product mix and external costs also remain a concern.

Upbound (UPBD) Faces Demand and Margin Pressures Ahead

Per the Zacks analyst, Upbound faces persistent demand weakness, conservative underwriting, uneven margin trends and cybersecurity risks, limiting growth prospects despite ongoing operational efforts.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.