Top Stock Reports for Apple, JPMorgan & ExxonMobil

Friday, July 17, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. (XOM), as well as two micro-cap stocks Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID) and Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down on Weak Overnight in Asia



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have gained +57.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +62%. The company’s March quarter results showed demand for the iPhone 17 lineup and record Services revenue, supported by a growing installed base across major categories. Management expects June quarter revenue growth in the mid-teens, with Services rising at a similar pace after adjusting for foreign exchange.



New products such as iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, plus Apple Business, can expand ecosystem engagement over time. Apple continues to return cash through dividends and buybacks, which can support the stock when operating results hold up.



At the same time, supply constraints, higher component costs and an uncertain tariff backdrop can weigh on availability and margins. Regulatory and legal actions tied to the App Store and antitrust claims also remain a risk factor, keeping the risk-reward balanced for a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



JPMorgan’s shares have gained +20.3% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +27.5%. The company remains well-positioned given the current operating backdrop. Its second-quarter 2026 results reflected solid gains in capital markets and investment banking (IB).



JPMorgan’s consumer franchise keeps widening, with U.S. branch builds and Chase digital growth in Europe, while scale, diversified revenues and disciplined balance sheet management aid durable earnings. A higher-for-longer rate regime will aid net interest income (NII), and solid market activity, IB fees and asset management flows will drive fee income.



Yet, mortgage trends remain uneven, and expenses are likely to stay elevated as the company invests in technology, marketing and growth initiatives. Credit quality is a watch item in a tougher, more uncertain macro environment. However, a strong liquidity profile supports enhanced capital returns, with room for selective investments.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+42.3% vs. +38%). The company has a massive footprint in the Permian, the most prolific oil and gas play in the United States, and offshore Guyana. In the Permian, XOM’s proprietary technologies are expected to increase well recoveries, while Guyana's fifth FPSO is set to begin operations from late 2026.



The company also has a strong balance sheet, on which it could rely during an unfavorable business environment. ExxonMobil is developing carbon capture and other lower-emission businesses that should diversify its portfolio.



However, the investment case remains closely tied to volatile oil, gas, refining and chemical markets. Middle East disruptions add operating risk, including prolonged outages at Qatar LNG facilities, while Product Solutions results remain uneven. Earnings contribution of lithium and carbon-capture investments remains uncertain.



(You can read the full research report on ExxonMobil here >>>)



Smith-Midland's shares have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (-22.2% vs. +11.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $155.16 million has its investment case centered on a shift toward higher-margin, recurring and asset-light revenue streams, supported by infrastructure demand.



Barrier rentals remain a core growth driver, with nine-month rental revenues surging 88% year over year despite Q3 normalization, benefiting from high utilization and margin-accretive MASH-compliant fleets. Proprietary SlenderWall contributed $1.1 million in Q3 after no prior-year sales, soundwalls grew 52% year over year, and Easi-Set modular buildings rose 50% year over year, capturing public and infrastructure projects.



Royalty income increased 13% year over year, providing scalable, high-margin IP monetization. Margins stayed resilient at 26.8% with disciplined cost control. A strong balance sheet supports continued investment. A $54.8-million backlog and government infrastructure tailwinds underpin visibility into 2026 growth.



(You can read the full research report on Smith-Midland here >>>)



Shares of Coffee have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (-24.9% vs. +18.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $19.92 million offers exposure to specialty coffee demand through a scalable wholesale platform without retail risk, supported by broad sourcing and flexible blending that enhance supply continuity.



Coffee’s diversified model across green, roasted/packed coffee and equipment reduces reliance on any single channel while allowing demand shifts to be absorbed within a shared infrastructure. Growth is increasingly translating into operating leverage, driven by recurring customer activity and expanding private label programs that improve revenue visibility.



The business mitigates commodity volatility through sourcing flexibility and reduced dependence on trading gains, supporting more stable margins. Strengthening liquidity and disciplined capital allocation further enhance resilience and position the company to sustain growth while maintaining financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Coffee here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include FedEx Corp. (FDX), Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) and The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong iPhone 17 & Services Growth to Aid Apple's (AAPL) Prospects



Expansion Moves, Loans, Solid IB, Capital Strength Aids JPMorgan (JPM)



ExxonMobil's (XOM) Permian Basin & Guyana Assets Aid Growth



Featured Reports

FedEx (FDX) Gains From Cost-Cuts & Solid Liquidity Amid Demand Woes

The Zacks analyst weighs FedEx Corporation's cost cuts and solid liquidity against weak demand, tariff risks and soft shipping volumes to assess the stock's investment appeal.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Benefits From Strategic Pricing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Kraft Heinz is benefiting from pricing action. In the first quarter, pricing rose 0.8 percentage point year-over-year, driven by gains in each reportable segment.

Beverage-Can Demand Aids Crown Holdings (CCK) Amid Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Crown Holdings' margins will gain from a global surge in beverage cans demand. However the ongoing raw-material cost pressures remain a headwind.

Healthy Demand & Buyouts Aid Macerich (MAC) Amid Tenant Bankrupticies

Per the Zacks analyst, Macerich gains on healthy tenant demand for premier mall spaces, capital recycling efforts and the expanded credit facility. Yet tenant bankruptcies and e-commerce adoption ail.

Insurance Growth, Inigo Deal and Capital Strength Drive Radian Group

Per the Zacks analyst, Radian's insurance growth, Inigo acquisition and capital strength support long-term growth, while housing affordability issues and pricing competition remain headwinds.

Strategic Investments, Customer Growth Aid American States Water (AWR)

Per the Zacks analyst, American States Water benefits from capital investments aimed at improving infrastructure. Acquisitions and organic growth are expanding the customer base, boosting demand.

Perrigo's (PRGO) Restructuring Helps; Macroeconomic Pressures Hurt

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Perrigo's restructuring and supply chain initiatives, which are lowering costs and improving margins, but sales remain pressured by inflation and currency headwinds.

New Upgrades

Ubiquiti (UI) Rides on Strong Enterprise Technology Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the Enterprise technology segment, backed by rising networking demand and increasing adoption of IoT-connected devices, will likely drive Ubiquiti's top line.

Improving Freight Scenario & Intermodal Growth Aid J.B. Hunt (JBHT)

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the betterment of the freight-related environment. Cost discipline and strong intermodal volumes also bode well.

Masco (MAS) Benefits From Brand Strength & Restructuring Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Masco benefits from the strength of its Behr Paint and Delta Faucet brands. Pricing actions, margin expansion initiatives and restructuring support long-term growth.

New Downgrades

Applied Digital Faces Debt and Concentration Risks Despite AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Digital faces headwinds from high debt and customer concentration despite long-duration leases and secular AI infrastructure demand.

Fierce Rivalry & Forex Woes Ail Align Technology's (ALGN) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about the ongoing entry of new players, which may dent Align Technology's strong Invisalign sales globally. Unfavorable currency movements is an added headwind.

Weakness in Process Automation Unit Hurts Honeywell (HON)

Per the Zacks analyst, Honeywell is experiencing softness in the Process Automation and Technology unit, due to lower refining catalyst shipments and project delays. Forex woes are an added concern.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.