Top Stock Reports for Amazon, Bank of America & Roche

Monday, June 8, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), as well as two micro-cap stocks Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> New Inflation Numbers Out This Week: CPI, PPI



Today's Featured Research Reports



Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+13.8% vs. +3.8%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



For 2Q’26, Amazon guided net sales of $194-$199 billion and operating income of $20-$24 billion. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins, with trailing-12-month free cash flow decreasing to $1.2 billion. The company’s expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Bank of America have gained +23.7% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +29.4%. The company’s first-quarter 2026 results were aided by net interest income (NII) growth and strength in trading and investment banking (IB) businesses. Despite lower average rates, NII growth is expected to continue supported by steady loan growth and lower funding costs.



Bank of America’s expansion strategy by opening financial branches in new and existing markets will boost the top line. Along with this, investments in digital capabilities will enhance client engagement and cross-selling opportunities, likely driving fee income.



However, the company’s elevated expenses due to investments in technology and franchise expansion will likely hurt profits. The volatile nature of the capital markets business makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Weak asset quality is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Roche’s shares have gained +27.3% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +27.7%. The company’s sales in recent times have been weighed down by unfavorable foreign-exchange movements, the company’s underlying operational performance remained solid. Strong growth from key products helps offset declining revenues from legacy drugs.



The stellar performances of multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continue to drive momentum. Growth in hemophilia drug Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line.



Roche is seeking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations as sales of legacy drugs, including Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra, continue to decline due to biosimilar competition. The company is also expanding into high-growth markets such as obesity treatment. However, pipeline and regulatory setbacks continue to weigh on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of Oak Valley have outperformed the Zacks Banks - West industry over the past year (+34.1% vs. +22.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $287.82 million continues to improve profitability through net interest margin expansion, higher loan yields, and strong growth in non-interest income.



Oak Valley’s well-established commercial banking franchise across California supports consistent loan growth opportunities, while disciplined underwriting and relationship-based lending have historically contributed to stable credit performance. It maintains a strong liquidity profile, with substantial cash and securities balances. Additionally, consistent earnings generation has strengthened capital levels.



On the downside, early signs of credit deterioration have emerged, including higher non-accrual and past-due loans, resulting in increased credit-loss provisions. The bank’s significant concentration in commercial real estate (approximately 88% of loans) heightens sensitivity to weakening property markets. Valuation appears broadly in line with peers.



(You can read the full research report on Oak Valley here >>>)



Ohio Valley Banc’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the past year (+59.1% vs. +5.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $226.84 million has its investment thesis centered on its ability to drive sustainable earnings growth through disciplined balance-sheet management, a favorable shift toward higher-yielding loans and improving operating efficiency.



Expansion in core lending and a growing deposit base support recurring net interest income, while conservative capital management provides flexibility to fund growth and shareholder returns. The emphasis on secured, relationship-based lending enhances earnings quality.



However, rising credit costs, stress in select commercial relationships, funding competition and higher operating expenses remain key risks. Current valuation suggests investors already recognize OVBC’s improving earnings profile and franchise strength, implying future upside will depend on continued execution, stable credit performance and sustained profitability across cycles.



(You can read the full research report on Ohio Valley Banc here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include MetLife, Inc. (MET), PG&E Corp. (PCG) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime & AWS Amid Rising Competition



Expansion Efforts, Loan Growth Aids Bank of America (BAC), Costs Ail



Ocrevus, Hemlibra Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Decline in Legacy Drugs a Woe



Featured Reports

MetLife's (MET) Strong Investment Income & Expense Discipline Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, strong investment income, underwriting gains, and solid volume growth fueled earnings and profitability. However, volatile variable investment income remains a concern.

Investments & Clean Energy Initiatives Aid PG&E Corp. (PCG)

According to the Zacks analyst, PG&E's planned investments of $73 billion during 2026-2030 period, which should further strengthen its infrastructure and expand its renewable portfolio.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Strategic Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle's focus on Recipe for Growth strategy, unit expansion and Zipline pilot bode well. However, the uncertain macro environment and high costs pose concerns.

Acquisitions Aid Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Teledyne Technologies is likely to benefit from profitable strategic acquisitions. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Acquisitions & Pricing to Aid Lincoln Electric (LECO) as Volumes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Lincoln Electric's strategic acquisitions to expand capabilities and geographic reach as well as pricing actions will help mitigate the impact of low volumes on its results.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) Benefits From Strong Alani Nu Brand

Per the Zacks analyst, Celsius Holdings is likely to continue benefiting from the Alani Nu brand. Alani Nu gives Celsius Holdings a differentiated consumer base, particularly younger female consumers.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Boosts Engagement With Digital Innovations

Per the Zacks analyst, Bath & Body Works benefits from improving online conversion, Amazon channel growth and enhanced digital experiences, helping attract new shoppers and boost engagement.

New Upgrades

Chord Energy (CHRD) Continues to Bank on Oil-Rich Williston Basin

The Zacks analyst likes Chord Energy as it has a solid footprint in the prolific Williston Basin, which brightens its oil and natural gas production outlook.

H&R Block (HRB) Benefits From Assisted Tax Preparation and Spruce

Per the Zacks analyst, H&R Block drives long-term success from assisted tax preparation. Its mobile banking platform, Spruce, enables effective client acquisition and sustains user engagement.

Avanos (AVNS) Navigates Growth Initiatives Amid Margin Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Avanos is gaining from SNS growth and the Nexus Medical acquisition, while margin pressures, forex impacts and weakness in parts of PM&R remain factors to monitor.

New Downgrades

Drilling Tools (DTI) Faces Soft U.S. Market Headwinds

The Zacks analyst believes that Drilling Tools International faces continued pressure from weak North American activity and pricing, which could delay earnings recovery.

Declining Backlog & Margin Pressure in Europe to Ail THOR (THO)

Per the Zacks analyst, THOR's declining backlog in the North American Towables segment remains a key constraint for volume recovery. Pressures in the European RVs segment margins are also concerning.

Rising Expenses & Stiff Competition Hurt Badger Meter (BMI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Badger Meter faces higher costs mainly due to the SmartCover acquisition, including amortization of intangible assets that may drag margins. Stiff competition remains a concern.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (OVLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.