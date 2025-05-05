Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway & Visa

Monday, May 5, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) and Visa Inc. (V), as well as a micro-cap stock bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+0.3% vs. -0.4%). The company is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across the AI infrastructure, enterprise AI platform Vertex and strong adoption of Generative AI solutions.



Alphabet still expects to invest roughly $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, which is aimed to build up technical infrastructure, primarily for servers followed by data centers and networking. Its dominant position in the search engine market is a strong growth driver. In first-quarter 2025, GOOGL saw continued double-digit revenue growth in search.



Alphabet surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions with YouTube and Google One as key drivers. However, increasing litigation issues is a concern. Rising cloud competition from Microsoft and Amazon is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have gained +28.2% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s gain of +30%. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum returns on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat losses induce earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. With the demise of Charlie Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+31% vs. +23.1%). The company beat 2Q25 earnings estimates on strong payment volumes. Its strategic acquisitions and alliances are fostering long-term growth and consistently driving revenues. It expects net revenues to grow in high single to low double-digits in fiscal 2025.



Visa is fueled by persistent increases in payments, cross-border volumes and sustained investments in technology, and is witnessing significant profit growth. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting its overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. Visa is witnessing a volatile cash volume from the Asia Pacific and U.S. regions. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of bioAffinity Technologies have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-79.4% vs. -12.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $8.18 million is facing risks which include high cash burn, reliance on CyPath Lung, regulatory uncertainty from LDT reclassification and competitive pressures from larger FDA-cleared peers. Its historical valuation and industry benchmarks suggest potential undervaluation, offering investors an attractive entry point if fundamentals stabilize.



Nevertheless, bioAffinity reported 2024 revenue growth of 269.7% to $9.4 million, driven by PPLS integration and a 1,400% surge in CyPath Lung test orders. While 2025 revenue is projected to be $6 million–8 million due to the exit from low-margin services, a shift to high-margin diagnostics, $4 million in cost savings and expanded access via Medicare, private payers and FSS listings enhance long-term prospects. CyPath Lung’s strong diagnostic performance with real-world case studies is driving adoption. Operational improvements support scalability.



(You can read the full research report on bioAffinity Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Welltower Inc. (WELL), Ecolab Inc. (ECL) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Alphabet (GOOGL) Benefits From Cloud & Search Initiatives



Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail



Visa (V) Rides On Cross Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



Featured Reports

Welltower (WELL) to Gain From Strong Senior Housing Demand

Per the Zacks Analyst, Welltower is likely to gain from high senior housing demand backed by an expected rise in senior citizens' population and healthcare expenses despite substantial debt burden.

Ecolab (ECL) R&D Boosts Growth Amid Market Uncertainties

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ecolab's focus on R&D and cost-efficiency positions it for long-term growth. However, competitive pressures and macroeconomic uncertainties pose risks to its performance.

Cognizant (CTSH) Rides on Acquisitions, Strong Partner Base

Per the Zacks analyst, Cognizant is benefiting from accretive acquisitions. A strong partner base has been helping it to expand its clientele.

Valero's (VLO) Extensive Refinery Network Aids Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Valero Energy's vast refining network enables it to tap into different markets, supporting diverse customer needs. However, stringent environmental policies pose major risks.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Benefits From Strategic Pricing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Kraft Heinz is benefiting from solid pricing action. In first-quarter, pricing rose 0.9 percentage point year-over-year, driven by gains in North America and Emerging Markets.

Xenon Focusing on Lead Epilepsy Candidate Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks Analyst, XENE's phase III epilepsy studies for azetukalner are progressing well. However, significant rivalry in the target market is a woe.

Investment, Organic Growth Aid California Water Service (CWT)

Per the Zacks analyst, California Water's systematic investment to strengthen its infrastructure will assist in serving its rising customer base. Contribution from organic assets will act as tailwinds

New Upgrades

New Awards & Solid Backlog Aid Fluor (FLR) Amid Macro Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Fluor benefits from increased activities on large projects within the Urban Solutions segment and solid backlog. However, project delays and market volatility are concerns.

Uptake of Grid Edge Intelligence Platform Buoys Itron (ITRI)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid uptake of Itron's advanced grid edge intelligence solution, stemming from rising modernization initiatives, is a plus. Product mix and cost efficiency boost margins.

Xerox (XRX) Gains From ITsavvy Buyout Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, the ITsavvy acquisition aids Xerox's reinvention and expansion of its IT services while providing innovative solutions to clients' workplaces. Rising competition is an overhang.

New Downgrades

ManpowerGroup (MAN) Affected by Declining Organic Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, sluggish recruitment activities amid the weak macroeconomic environment across Europe and North America hurt ManpowerGroup's organic revenues.

Weak Engineered Fastening Unit Hurts Stanley Black (SWK)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak performance in Stanley Black's Engineered Fastening unit due to softness in the automotive end market are weighing on its results. High costs also remain a concern.

Soft Construction Trends & High Costs Ail Owens Corning (OC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Owens Corning is hurting from slow activity in the residential and commercial construction sectors. Also, high expenses related to ongoing cost optimization are added concerns.

