Top Stock Picks: 3 Real Estate Stocks Building Success in 2024

Investors often prefer real estate for its stability and consistent returns. There are many notable companies in this sector that are driving that strategic expansion and growth.

If you want to know which real estate stocks 2024 to invest in, continue reading.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is a fundamental pillar and plays a crucial role in the world of communication networks. The company owns and leases wireless infrastructure, such as cell towers and fiber optic cables, through real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Financially, Crown Castle had incredible numbers during 2023, with a 4% increase in site rental revenues. On top of that, it achieved a 2% growth in adjusted EBITDA, reaching a wonderful $4.4 billion.

Additionally Crown Castle made significant strategic moves in December by adding two new independent directors to its board and initiating a detailed review of its fiber business.

Further strategic moves included raising $1.5 billion through senior unsecured notes and initiating a public offering of more senior notes.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

One of the biggest names and largest REITs in the sector is undoubtedly Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). It specializes in creating world-class shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

Financially, this giant had a very upbeat quarter, with a big increase in net income to $594.1 million, or $1.82 per share. This increase was driven by selling a portion of its joint venture SPARC Group. Simon Property Group now owns 33% versus its previous 50%, but that hasn’t impacted its financials as much.

In terms of numbers, SPG is going for more. It recently announced the sale of $500 million in 6.250% unsecured notes due 2034 and $500 million in 6.650% notes due 2054. There is no doubt that, financially, this giant knows how to strategize and play money to its advantage.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Last but not least is luxury home builder, Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL).

Financially for the last fiscal year, Toll Brothers had a slight decline in revenue from home sales and home deliveries due to litigation that affected its numbers, but that has not been an impediment to its growth and expansion.

Despite these challenges, Toll Brothers did have one aspect in its favor, and that was that it had a 53% increase in the net value of contracts signed. This will translate into promising positive trends.

This company, in partnership with Willton Investment Management, secured a large $86 million construction loan for Lumara, which is a sophisticated 456-unit rental community in Phoenix.

To demonstrate Toll Brothers’ strong commitment to investors, it has approved a quarterly cash dividend and a new share repurchase authorization. Toll Brothers is unstoppable and committed to its future growth.

