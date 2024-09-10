Top Stock Picks for Week of September 9, 2024

Tanger Inc. ( SKT ) is a real estate investment trust primarily investing in shopping centers.In fact, it’s one of the largest owners and operators of outlet centers in the United States. SKT has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.6% for the current year. The retail REIT has established a healthy track record of beating earnings estimates. Tanger has delivered a 4.1% average earnings surprise during the last four quarters. The stock is outperforming this year and recently broke out to an all-time high. Also of importance is the fact that Tanger pays a $1.10 dividend, equating to a 3.58% yield. As interest rates begin to decline, investor appetite for REITs begins to increase as their yields become more enticing along with the potential for significant share price appreciation.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. ( IDR ) is a vertically integrated, operating junior mining company. This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days. Idaho Strategic Resources’ shares gained 36.5% over the last three months. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.