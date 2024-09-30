Top Stock Picks for Week of September 30, 2024

Okta ( OKTA )is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The company's product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days. The average earnings surprise of OKTA for the past four quarters is 27.15%. After declining over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier. Okta is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) is one of the largest gold mining companies in the world. Earnings estimates for Barrick for the third quarter of 2024 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from progress in key growth projects that are likely to significantly contribute to its production. Barrick continues to focus on high-return investments, particularly in Nevada, bolstered by successful exploration programs and ongoing project executions. The merger with Randgold also fortified its position in the industry, now owning top-tier assets. The joint venture with Newmont provides additional upsides. Barrick also has a strong liquidity position and is focused on boosting shareholders’ returns by leveraging solid cash flows. Its debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. Higher gold prices are also expected to drive the company’s margins and cash flows.

