Top Stock Picks for Week of September 23, 2024

Cameco Corporation ( CCJ ) is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. The uranium producer's stock has climbed in the past month. Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cameco in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected to signify steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Cameco said its 2024 outlook remained “on track” when it reported its Q2 results on July 31. Wall Street loves Cameco, with 11 of the 13 brokerage recommendations Zacks has at “Strong Buys,” alongside two “Buys.” The bulls know that Cameco will play a major role in the growing nuclear energy industry for decades. The company also pays a dividend with a sustainable payout ratio.

Intapp Inc. ( INTA ) is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms.Intapp is benefiting from robust cloud ARR growth and an expanding partnership with Microsoft, positioning it for continued success in the vertical SaaS and AI markets. This software developer is expected to post quarterly earnings, in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +116.7%. Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTA's full-year earnings has moved 32.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving. Based on the latest available data, INTA has gained about 25% so far this year.

