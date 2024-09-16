Top Stock Picks for Week of September 16, 2024

Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ), one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, boasts a diversified product profile. Lilly has consistently reported strong revenues and profits. It has seen unparalleled success with its GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. Despite a short time on the market, they have become key top-line drivers for Lilly, with demand rising rapidly. In the past couple of years, Lilly has received approvals for several new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca and witnessed pipeline and regulatory success. Its new drugs have been contributing significantly to its top-line growth in 2024. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in areas like obesity, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.Estimates for Eli Lilly’s 2024 earnings have risen from $15.77 to $16.49 per share over the past 30 days. For 2025, the bottom-line estimate has risen from $22.19 to $23.97 over the same time frame. Year to date, Lilly’s shares have risen 60.3%. The stock has outperformed the industry so far this year.

Affirm Holdings ( AFRM ) is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce.In late August, AFRM reported a 69% EPS beat for Q4 and the company raised Q1, as well as FY25 revenue guidance. Since reporting earnings, analysts have been lifting their earnings estimates and price targets. Affirm has shown strong growth potential, with management's focus on achieving profitability and expanding its market presence. In the past six months, shares of Affirm have gained 24.9% compared with 0.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. Shares have surged in the past year compared with the industry’s growth. It has also outperformed the broader Zacks Business Services sector’s rise and the S&P 500’s increase in the said time frame. The company has been benefiting on the back of an expanding buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) market, advanced risk assessment technology and merchant partnership growth. It has a market cap of $12.5 billion.

