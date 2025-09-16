Top Stock Picks for Week of September 15, 2025

Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware, and application software providers.Oracle reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results with total revenue of $14.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year. Cloud revenue grew 28%, driven by infrastructure demand. The standout metric was remaining performance obligations (RPO) surging 359% to $455 billion after signing four multi-billion-dollar contracts with three customers. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $1.47, up 6%, while GAAP EPS declined 2% to $1.01. Software revenue decreased 1% to $5.7 billion. Oracle projects cloud infrastructure revenue to reach $18 billion in fiscal 2026, then grow to $32B, $73B, $114B, and $144B over four years. The company expects $35 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026, primarily for revenue-generating equipment to support massive cloud infrastructure expansion. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. Microsoft capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Recently, MSFT introduced its first proprietary AI models, MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview. Microsoft projects Azure growth of 37% for fiscal first-quarter 2026. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. Xbox revenues are benefiting from strength across third-party and first-party content offerings. We expect fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 12.9% from fiscal 2025.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.35 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.5%. The stock has gained 18.2% in the past year. Microsoft is a structurally dominant force in the tech space.

