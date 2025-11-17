Top Stock Picks for Week of November 17, 2025

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Ralph Lauren’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, driven by the strategic execution of its “Next Great Chapter: Accelerate Plan” and robust financial performance. The plan focuses on brand elevation, consumer centricity, and operational agility. Digital transformation drives growth, with investments in personalization, mobile, omnichannel, and fulfillment enhancing consumer engagement. Retail and wholesale remain key pillars, with flagship stores, premium distribution, and partnerships boosting comparable sales across North America, Europe, and Asia in first-quarter fiscal 2026. Ralph Lauren Corporation posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines increased year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Ralph Lauren’s shares have gained 47.3% year to date.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space. We expect NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 31% through fiscal 2026-2028. NVIDIA boasts a sturdy cash-flow generating ability. The company’s accelerated revenue growth along with improving operating efficiency is bringing in higher cash flows. Looking at the earnings estimate revisions for Nvidia, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past month. NVIDIA is reporting earnings this week, on Wednesday after the bell.

