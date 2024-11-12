Top Stock Picks for Week of November 11, 2024

JD.com ( JD ) is a leading, Chinese-based e-commerce giant. While the company is not an artificial intelligence pure-play, it is successfully leveraging AI to tailor customer shopping experiences, improve logistics, and optimize its inventory management processes. Last quarter, this boosted efficiency led to a 92% increase in net income and juicy profit margins. For the current quarter, JD.com is expected to post earnings indicating a change of +18.5% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times over this period. Though the stock has performed well, it’s likely just beginning its move as the Chinese government unveils fiscal stimulus packages. JD.com, Inc. is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately.

BlackRock Inc ( BLK ), offers products that span the risk spectrum, including active, enhanced and index strategies through a variety of structures. BlackRock’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its third-quarter 2024 results reflect solid assets under management (AUM) balance and higher revenues. Improving AUM balance and efforts to restructure active equity business and strengthen private markets capabilities are expected to support top-line growth. The planned acquisition of Preqin, along with the buyouts of Global Infrastructure Partners and a 75% stake in SpiderRock, will boost the revenue mix.Seven analysts revised their earnings estimate higher in the last 60 days for fiscal 2024, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased. Earnings are expected to grow 14.3% for the current fiscal year, while revenue is projected to increase 13.5%. With a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, positive trend in earnings estimate revisions, and strong market momentum, BlackRock Finance should be on investors' shortlist.

