Top Stock Picks for Week of May 4, 2026

Micron Technology (MU) has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.Micron is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth. The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value. Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Shares of the company have outperformed the sector over the past year. Micron is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term.

Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash technology. AI-led demand is resetting NAND economics in Sandisk’s favor. Pricing is strengthening across segments, and mix is shifting toward higher-margin data center SSDs, supported by new PCIe Gen5 qualifications and upcoming BiCS8 TLC and QLC ramps. Disciplined supply, steady capital expenditure, and early long-term agreements with prepayments improve planning visibility and through-cycle margins, while stronger cash generation and deleveraging add strategic flexibility. Sandisk expects demand to outstrip supply beyond the planning horizon, pointing to structurally higher profitability. Portfolio optimization in consumer and edge adds resilience. Rising mix quality and durable pricing are expected to fully offset headwinds related to capacity constraints, higher expenses, qualification timing, and JV obligations in the near term. Operational momentum is translating into stronger financial flexibility for Sandisk. SanDisk shares have been melting higher in 2026 as its critical role in AI infrastructure becomes increasingly recognized.

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