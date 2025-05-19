Top Stock Picks for Week of May 19, 2025

Opportunity Financial LLC ( OPFI ) provides financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. OppFi Inc. could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. While strong estimate revisions for OppFi have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 37.4% higher recently, further upside may still be left in the stock.

Marex Group plc ( MRX ) provides a diversified global financial services platform. MRX operates through its Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, and Hedging and Investment Solutions segments. The stock price of Marex Group has advanced 27.4% recently. The company has expected earnings growth of 6.5% for the current year. This financial services platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days. This Zacks #1, Strong Buy, stock currently has a Momentum Score of B.

