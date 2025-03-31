Top Stock Picks for Week of March 31, 2025

Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV ) offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems' ongoing commitment to research and development (R&D) has led to a robust product portfolio, driving strong customer adoption alongside strategic alliances. This has resulted in solid revenue and cash flow growth, reinforcing its strong financial position with no current or long-term debt. The company delivered better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with both top and bottom-line growth despite macroeconomic sluggishness and rising operational expenses. Veeva Systems is well capitalized, having exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and investments of $5.15 billion, up from $5.06 billion sequentially. Veeva Systems' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.78%. Veeva Systems, is readying to report earnings on May 29, 2025. Analysts are anticipating more upside for VEEV.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc. ( STRL ) operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii. The upcoming earnings release of Sterling Infrastructure will be of great interest to investors. Upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current financial year EPS suggests growth of 20.5% from a year ago. STRL has risen 18.7% in the past year. The stock of this civil construction company has risen by 1.34% in the past month.

