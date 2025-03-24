Top Stock Picks for Week of March 24, 2025

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P ( PAA )., a master limited partnership (MLP), is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada. Plains All American Pipelines’ widespread Permian Basin operations should allow it to capture the increasing Permian production volumes. The firm's cost-saving initiatives, JV and asset divestitures are expected to boost operations. Its expansion of existing pipelines and development of new pipeline projects in key production regions of the United States should drive its operations. The firm has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. The firm's units have outperformed the industry in the past three months. PAA appears to have plenty of room to run.

IHS Holding Limited ( IHS ) is an independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure. This communications infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days. IHS’ shares gained 72.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A. The company came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.46 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. There has been increasing optimism among analysts lately about the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher. And that could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

