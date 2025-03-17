Top Stock Picks for Week of March 17, 2025

Alibaba Group Holding BABA is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China. Alibaba’s Q3 fiscal 2025 results benefited from the monetization of Taobao and Tmall Group, cloud businesses and AI-integrated products. BABA is riding on strong momentum in its international commerce retail business, driven by strength in AliExpress’ Choice. Growing international commerce wholesale business, thanks to strength in cross-border-related value-added services, is a tailwind. Expanding China's wholesale commerce business is a positive. Robust local consumer services and Cainiao logistics services are further driving top-line growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Alibaba is working on the development of what it calls “New Retail” to bridge the gap between online and offline shopping using its big data capacity.

Netflix ( NFLX ) is considered a pioneer in the streaming space.Netflix is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention. The launch of first-party ad tech platform in Canada and ones in the remaining ad countries in 2025 signals Netflix's commitment to maximizing this new revenue stream, with ad revenues expected to roughly double year-over-year. Raised revenue guidance for 2025 between $43.5-$44.5 billion reflects improved business fundamentals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Rapid international expansion has paid off. The company’s focus on streaming regional content has been leading to international growth. Netflix will be reporting Q1 results on Thursday, April 17, and has exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus in each of its last four quarterly reports with an average earnings surprise of 7.17%.

