Top Stock Picks for Week of March 16, 2026

Nebius Group N.V.'s (NBIS) core business is Nebius, an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. Nebius builds full-stack infrastructure for AI, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools and services for developers. Shares of NBIS have surged 12% since the recent announcement of NVIDIA Corporation’s $2 billion investment on March 11, 2026, to jointly develop next-generation hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure. The announcement immediately grabbed investor attention, sending Nebius shares higher further positioning it as a key player in the rapidly expanding AI cloud ecosystem. NBIS has outpaced its peers, Microsoft Corp. and CoreWeave, Inc. Nebius continues to see robust demand across large accounts, hyperscalers, AI start-ups and enterprise customers. In fourth-quarter 2025, the company’s core AI cloud business remained strong, with revenue surging 830% year over year and 63% sequentially, driven by high utilization, favorable pricing and disciplined execution.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is primarily engaged in businesses of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Cheniere Energy, benefits from highly stable revenue visibility, with over 95% of its LNG capacity contracted under long-term agreements, ensuring predictable cash flows and reduced exposure to spot market volatility. It constructs and operates LNG terminal, and is also involved in LNG and natural gas marketing. Its ongoing expansion projects, including Corpus Christi Stage 3 and potential brownfield developments, are expected to lift production and strengthen long-term earnings potential. Cheniere has made significant progress in strengthening its balance sheet. Over the past few years, Cheniere has repaid debt, reduced leverage and secured credit rating upgrades. Three analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards recently for fiscal 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased. LNG boasts an average earnings surprise of 58.4%. Additionally, LNG's earnings are expected to grow 24.3% for the current fiscal year.

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