Top Stock Picks for Week of March 10, 2025

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co ( TSM ) is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry.As a foundry, TSM manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the world's leading IC foundry. \The upcoming earnings release of TSMC will be of great interest to investors. TSMC is expected to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +47.1%. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term. Its Zacks Rank #2 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term.

National Fuel Gas Company ( NFG ) is an integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California.National Fuel Gas' systematic investments should strengthen its operations and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Strong liquidity should allow it to meet debt obligations. The company's steady process of replacing and modernizing the existing pipelines should further boost earnings. The company also acquired Shell’s assets, which should further boost its top-line performance. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Expanding operations of National Fuel Gas Company enables it to generate a stable cash flow and allows management to carry on with shareholder-friendly initiatives. Strong liquidity should allow it to meet debt obligations. Its steady process of replacing and modernizing the existing pipelines should boost earnings.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.