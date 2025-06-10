Top Stock Picks for Week of June 9, 2025

CyberArk Software Ltd. ( CYBR ) provides information technology security solutions. CyberArk is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber security solutions due to the long list of data breaches. The increasing demand for privileged access security due to digital transformation strategies remains a key growth driver. A strong presence across verticals, such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, is safeguarding the company from the adverse effects of softening IT spending. Its strategic mix shift toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is driving top-line growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. CyberArk is gaining customer accounts, which contributes to its revenues. CyberArk has a strong balance sheet with an ample liquidity position and no debt obligations. CyberArk is known for protecting human and machine identities. Now, it’s moving into artificial intelligence (AI) with its new “Secure AI Agent” product. This tool is designed to protect both autonomous and human-controlled AI systems. CyberArk aims for full-year fiscal 2025 ARR to land at $1.41 to $1.42 billion for approximately 21% year-over-year growth. The company seems to be well-positioned to maintain momentum in the long term.

ABB ( ABBNY ) is a $100 billion Zurich-based industrial company that specializes in electrification and automation. ABB's products and services help manufacturers and governments achieve greater efficiency, energy management, and sustainability. ABB's four business segments -- Electrification, Robotics & Discrete Automation, Process Automation, and Motion -- are approaching a combined $35 billion in sales this year at modest 6-7% growth. What made ABB a Zacks #2 Rank recently was EPS estimates climbing to 13.6% growth after a first quarter 11% positive surprise. Turns out that ABB has interesting plans. On April 17 the company announced that it will launch a process to propose to its Annual General Meeting in 2026 to decide on a 100% spin-off of its Robotics division. The intention is for the business to start trading as a separately listed company during the second quarter of 2026.

