Top Stock Picks for Week of June 30, 2025

Dell Technologies ( DELL ) is a leading provider of servers, storage and PCs. Dell's first-quarter performance benefited from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications. It secured $12.1 billion in AI server orders, surpassing shipments and building a strong backlog. Strong enterprise demand for AI-optimized servers aids DELL. A robust partner base that includes the likes of NVIDIA, Google and Microsoft has been a major growth driver. Shares of this computer and technology services provider have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry, to which Dell Technologies belongs, has gained 3.1% over this period. Dell Technologies is expected to post earnings for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +19.6%. Over the last four quarters, Dell Technologies surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates two times over this period. Dell’s shareholder-friendly approach through share buybacks and dividend payout makes it an attractive investment.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co. ( TSM ) is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has had a solid 2025. Its robust performance has been closely tied to the booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and the broader recovery in semiconductor stocks. TSM reported first-quarter 2025 earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company also reported revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Year to date, TSM has grown 15.8% compared with a 13.4% advance for its Zacks Peer Group. In short, TSM in 2025 is a powerhouse riding the global AI wave. Its growth isn’t just cyclical, it’s strategic. Even as investors monitor geopolitical and currency risks, most see the company as the backbone of the AI infrastructure, with a long runway ahead. Its role in supplying chips for everything from generative AI to AI-powered smartphones cements its central position in the coming decade.

