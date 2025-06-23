Top Stock Picks for Week of June 23, 2025

Alphabet ( GOOGL ) is one of the most innovative companies in the modern technological age. Over the last few years, the company has evolved from primarily being a search-engine provider to cloud computing, ad-based video and music streaming, autonomous vehicles, healthcare providers and others.Alphabet is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, enterprise AI platform Vertex and strong adoption of Generative AI solutions. The company expects capital expenditures in 2025 to be relatively higher than in 2024, aimed at building technical infrastructure, primarily for servers, followed by data centers and networking. Its dominant position in the search engine market is a strong growth driver. In first-quarter 2025, GOOGL saw continued double-digit revenue growth in Search. Alphabet surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions with YouTube and Google One as key drivers. Management execution has been good in recent times, which has helped Alphabet to build solid cash and short-term investment balance. Additionally, GOOGL's earnings are expected to grow 18.3% for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally.Intuit’s recent performance has been benefiting from steady revenues from the Online Ecosystem and Desktop business segments. Strong momentum in Online Services revenues driven by strong performances of Mailchimp, payroll and Money, which includes payments, capital and bill pay. The Credit Karma business is benefiting from strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. After reaching an important support level, Intuit should be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. INTU surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. Shares of INTU have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that INTU could be poised for a continued surge. The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account INTU's positive earnings estimate revisions.

