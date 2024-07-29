Top Stock Picks for Week of July 29, 2024

Vertiv Holdings Co ( VRT ) provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters. Net sales increased 12.6% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales on an organic basis increased year over year as well. Vertiv has outperformed the market so far this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co ( TSM ) is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. The chip giant appears to be an investor favorite for what has become a very promising outlook upon easing inflation. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reported robust second-quarter 2024 results, wherein it beat estimates for both the top and the bottom lines on surging demand for advanced chips used in AI applications. This Taiwan-based chipmaker lifted revenue growth projects for the full year, reflecting its confidence in the longevity of the global AI spending boom. One of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com is Taiwan Semiconductor.

