Top Stock Picks for Week of July 28, 2025

Pegasystems ( PEGA ) is an enterprise software provider that helps global organizations transform their businesses through AI-powered decision-making and a workflow automation platform. Pegasystems is benefiting from strong revenues driven by robust demand for its AI-powered and cloud-based solutions. Pega Cloud revenues grew 24% year over year to $166.7 million, and Cloud ACV jumped 28% to $761 million. The subscription license revenues nearly tripled, boosting recurring revenues. As organizations accelerate digital modernization, Pegasystems’ platform continues to gain traction, ensuring durable, long-term growth potential in a market that was worth more than $90 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach over $150 billion by 2029. ACV growth is expected to remain robust, thanks to ongoing digital transformation, strong adoption of the Pega GenAI Blueprint and case-based pricing approach. Expanding portfolio with new set-to-be-launched solutions, including Pega Agentic Process Fabric and Infinity, are key catalysts.

Materion Corporation ( MTRN ), formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. f you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Materion. This supplier of engineered materials to technology companies has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. Thanks in part to this history, there has been a favorable change in earnings estimates for Materion lately.

