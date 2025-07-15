Top Stock Picks for Week of July 14, 2025

Canada Goose ( GOOS ) is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. Shares of Canada Goose have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 17.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $13.69 recently. Canada Goose has gained 34.2% since the start of the year compared to the 4.5% gain for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -10.4% return for the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s current fiscal year’s earnings and sales indicates growth of 10% and 2.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. Canada Goose delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.2%. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. Canada Goose has a Value and Growth Score of A. Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Canada Goose.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co ( TSM ) is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. Taiwan Semiconductor continues to assert its dominance in the semiconductor space, benefiting from a robust industry rebound fueled by the growing prominence of artificial intelligence (AI). TSM is expected to post Q2 EPS of $2.37, up 60.1% year over year, with revenues projected to rise 44.3%. Growth is driven by AI demand, leadership in 3nm/5nm chip tech, and expansion into high-performance computing (HPC) and smartphones. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is likely to beat expectations when it reports second quarter 2025 results before the market opens on July 17. Taiwan Semiconductor has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor remains a critical player in global chipmaking. Its dominance in advanced nodes, rising AI-related demand and aggressive investment in capacity position it well for the next decade.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

