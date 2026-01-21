Top Stock Picks for Week of January 19, 2026

Morgan Stanley (MS) is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. Morgan Stanley’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on wealth and asset management operations, along with its strategic alliances and acquisitions, will aid the top line. The deal to buy EquityZen will help it tap the rapidly growing private markets landscape. The performance of the investment banking (IB) business will continue to be driven by a strong pipeline. We project total revenues and IB fees to rise 11.7% and 12.8% in 2025, respectively. Morgan Stanley has a solid balance sheet. Morgan Stanley’s capital distribution plans are impressive. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well.

Micron Technology (MU) has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.Micron is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth. The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value. Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Shares of the company have outperformed the sector over the past six months. Micron is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. Micron Technology sits at the heart of several transformative tech trends. Its exposure to AI, high-performance data centers, autonomous vehicles and industrial IoT uniquely positions the company for sustainable long-term growth.

