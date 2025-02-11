Top Stock Picks for Week of February 10, 2025

Hecla Mining Company ( HL ) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. Hecla Mining is a member of the Basic Materials sector. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HL's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger. Hecla Mining, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50%, on average. Based on the most recent data, HL has returned 19.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hecla Mining is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

AZEK Company Inc. ( AZEK ) is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company came out with quarterly earnings recently beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.43%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The AZEK Company, which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, posted revenues for the quarter ended December 2024, also surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. Company shares have added about 7.1% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 1.9%.

Zacks Investment Research

