Top Stock Picks for Week of August 4, 2025

GE Aerospace ( GE ) (erstwhile General Electric Company) is a leading designer, developer and producer of jet engines, components and integrated systems for military, commercial and business aircraft. GE Aerospace has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company. Its portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. GE Aerospace’s commitment to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks is encouraging. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the mid-teens-digit range from the year-ago level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE Aerospace’s third-quarter 2025 sales implies an improvement of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. GE boasts a long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate of 15.8%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Newmont Corporation ( NEM ) is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. The company is making notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from several projects, including the Tanami expansion. The acquisition of Newcrest also created an industry-leading portfolio and provided opportunities for significant synergies. The company also remains focused on improving operational efficiency and returning value to shareholders.For fiscal 2025, four analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.76 to $5.10 per share. NEM boasts an average earnings surprise of +32.8%. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term. NEM is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, with a VGM Score of A. It also boasts a Value Style Score of B thanks to attractive valuation metrics. With a solid Zacks Rank and top-tier Value and VGM Style Scores, NEM should be on investors' short list.

