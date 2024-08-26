Top Stock Picks for Week of August 26, 2024

Vertiv Holdings Co ( VRT ) provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. There has been increasing optimism among analysts lately about the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher. And that could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock. Moreover, VRT currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than the 4,000 stocks that we rank based on four factors related to earnings estimates. VRT has been benefiting from strong order growth and backlog. The quarterly results reflected continued order momentum. Vertiv shares have surged 62.4% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 22.1% and the Zacks IT Services industry’s gain of 2.4%. Vertiv’s improving liquidity makes the stock attractive.

Illumina Inc. ( ILMN ) is a life sciences company, which provides tools and integrated systems for analysis of genetic variation and function.Illumina is successfully advancing its presence in the gene-sequencing market with competitive products and a strong pipeline. Its strategic initiatives and collaborations are boosting the NGS adoption, helping the company maintain leadership in research and clinical markets. Illumina’s growing oncology portfolio is driving advancements in cancer genomics, suggesting a long-term growth potential in this space. Moreover, the company now offers the full range of NovaSeq X products and also availed XLEAP-SBS chemistry to mid-throughput customers. Favorable solvency is also encouraging. Illumina Inc. reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a stupendous 200%. ILMN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.