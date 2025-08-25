Top Stock Picks for Week of August 25, 2025

Peloton Interactive ( PTON ) creates fitness products. The brand's content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. Shares of Peloton gained 28.1% recently, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate indicates a potential upside of 26.1%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. There has been increasing optimism among analysts lately about the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher. And that could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ( TATT ) asolutions and services provider to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days. TAT’s shares gained 21.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. A solid price increase recently reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. TATT is quite a good fit in this regard. Another factor that confirms the company's fundamental strength is its Average Broker Recommendation of #1 (Strong Buy). This indicates that the brokerage community is highly optimistic about the stock's near-term price performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.