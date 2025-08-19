Top Stock Picks for Week of August 18, 2025

Modine Manufacturing ( MOD ) operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. MOD operates through the Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. MOD's products include heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). The stock price of Modine Manufacturing has soared 46.1% recently. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current year (ending March 2026).

Citigroup Inc. ( C ) is a globally diversified financial services holding company providing a range of financial products and services. Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2025 results reflect an increase in net interest income (NII). Its business transformation initiatives, including consumer banking business exits and organizational overhaul efforts, will bolster long-term growth. Post-clearing of the 2025 Fed stress test, the company hiked its dividend. The company’s push into private credit through strategic partnerships will likely support its growth. Citigroup enjoys a strong liquidity position.

