Top Stock Picks for Week of April 7, 2025

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) is a leading global financial holding company providing IB, securities, investment management, and consumer banking services to a diversified client base. Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its refocus on the core strengths of IB and trading businesses through restructuring initiatives will boost its presence in overseas markets. The company's decent cash levels and solid credit profile will support capital distribution moves. Goldman has a solid balance sheet position. In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend from last year. Goldman Sachs has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 24.53%. Goldman Sachs is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended March 2025. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, the company's strategic acquisitions and expansion in private equity credit line will help diversify the fee-revenue base and offer top-line stability for the company.

GameStop Corp. ( GME ) is the world's largest video game retailer. GameStop has outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been progressing well in its growth endeavors while maintaining a solid balance sheet. GameStop looks comfortable from the liquidity point of view. It has been taking initiatives to diversify its business and become a more technology-driven firm. GameStop has also been pursuing opportunities in cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens and Web 3.0 gaming verticals. This reduction in operational costs reflects management's commitment to improving efficiency and streamlining business operations. Moreover, GameStop improved its debt position by reducing its net long-term debt to $6.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter from $17.7 million in the last year period. GameStop has entered into a multi-year strategic deal with Microsoft to provide customers with enhanced digital solutions. At this writing, the stock is up 8.34% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.