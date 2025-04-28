Top Stock Picks for Week of April 28, 2025

Uber Technologies ( UBER ) focuses on developing and supporting proprietary technology applications or platforms. These platforms should enable independent providers of ridesharing services, Eats meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders (for ridesharing services) and eaters (for meal preparation and delivery services). Uber, which dominates the North American ride-sharing market, is likely to increase its focus on suburban markets to drive growth. We remain confident about its ability to combat challenges with the help of a strong operating model and successful diversification strategy. Even though Uber’s primary business is ride-sharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time. Uber has entered into several collaborative partnerships to advance its ambitions in the autonomous ride-hailing market. We are impressed by Uber’s efforts to reward its shareholders driven by the strength in its cash flows.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.( CBOE ) is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading.Cboe Global’s trading volume growth should drive transaction fee and, in turn, fuels organic growth. For 2025, CBOE projects total organic net revenue growth to be in the mid-single digit range and Data Vantage organic net revenue growth in the mid to high single digit range. It remains on track to grow its recurring non-transaction revenues. Strategic acquisitions are improving its competitive edge by diversifying portfolio, adding capabilities, generating expense synergies and through expansion into new geographies. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. The market expects CBOE Global to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended March 2025, on May 2, 2025.

