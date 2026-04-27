Top Stock Picks for Week of April 27, 2026

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc. currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.60% and a Zacks Rank of 1. DAR is anticipated to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ quarterly revenues is indicating growth of 12.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Magnolia Oil & Gas is delivering steady operational gains, with production rising strongly and costs trending lower, supporting solid margins and returns. Efficient drilling and disciplined capital use are driving free cash flow, even in a weaker pricing environment. The company’s ability to return around 75% of free cash flow through dividends and stock buybacks highlights strong focus on shareholder return. Continued efficiency improvements and selective bolt-on deals further strengthen the company's long-term outlook.Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGY's full-year earnings has moved 59% higher. Based on the latest available data, MGY has gained about 35.5% so far this year. Seven analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards recently for fiscal 2026.

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Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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