Top Stock Picks for Week of April 21, 2025

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market following the normalization of channel inventory is acting as a tailwind. We expect NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 27.7% through fiscal 2026-2028. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space. NVIDIA boasts a sturdy cash-flow generating ability. For the current quarter, Nvidia is expected to post earnings indicating a change of +47.5% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus earnings estimate for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +44.5%. Nvidia has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks.

GameStop Corp. ( GME ) is the world's largest video game retailer.GameStop has outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been progressing well in its growth endeavors while maintaining a solid balance sheet. It has been taking initiatives to diversify its business and become a more technology-driven firm. GameStop has also been pursuing opportunities in cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens and Web 3.0 gaming verticals. This reduction in operational costs reflects management's commitment to improving efficiency and streamlining business operations. Moreover, GameStop improved its debt position by reducing its net long-term debt to $6.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter from $17.7 million in the last year period. GameStop looks comfortable from the liquidity point of view. GameStop currently sports a bullish Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its earnings outlook shifting notably bright over recent months. The bullish EPS outlook for the stock paints a positive near-term picture, with its next set of quarterly results expected near the beginning of June.

