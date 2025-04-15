Top Stock Picks for Week of April 14, 2025

Affirm Holdings, Inc. ( AFRM ) is a financial technology company specializing in payment solutions that provide consumers with flexible, transparent installment loans — both interest-free and interest-bearing — at the point of sale. Affirm has achieved strong revenue growth through diverse income streams, including merchant network fees, interest from loans and virtual card revenues. AFRM expects revenues to be in the range of $3.13-$3.19 billion in fiscal 2025. Growing active merchant numbers, improving gross merchandise value (GMV), and average balance of loans are driving merchant network revenues and interest income. Key partnerships, like those with Apple Pay and Hotels.com, play a vital role in the its expansion. It has officially expanded to the United Kingdom, through a partnership with Alternative Airlines. Tapping into industries like travel, hospitality, and technology bode well. The company’s shares have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. Consequently, it is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price level.

CME Group ( CME ) is the largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded.CME Group’s strong market position, driven by varied derivative product lines, bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross-sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging. While higher electronic trading volume adds scalability, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been driving results. Solid liquidity supports wealth distribution to shareholders. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

