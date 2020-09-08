Top Stock Picks for Week of September 8, 2020

Quidel QDEL is a $7 billion provider of point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses and they have multiple new COVID-19 tests -- including ones providing results in 15-minutes -- that have received FDA expedited emergency use authorization (EUA). Sales and profit estimates launched higher this summer to over 100% top line growth and 250% on the bottom line. Meanwhile, analyst price targets shot as high as $360 in early August. But then on August 27, Abbott announced a cheaper test and a large government contract, causing QDEL shares to drop 40%. But estimates have not come down for many supportive reasons including Quidel's long-term contracts and a new combination COVID/flu test coming this fall. Watch Kevin Cook explain it all.

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bath cabinets for remodeling and new home construction markets. Housing has been very hot of late, thanks to record low mortgage rates and migration from urban centers to suburbs. While home builders have risen a lot, home remodeling stocks are another way to play this rally. With very low inventories of homes for sale and rising prices, many homeowners may prefer to improve their existing homes instead of buying a new one. Further, people are spending more time at home now and increasing their spending on remodeling. AMWD is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock trading at an attractive valuation of 12.7x forward earnings.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.