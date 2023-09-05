Top Stock Picks for Week of September 4, 2023

M/I Homes ( MHO ) is one of nation's leading builders of single family homes.Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. M/I Homes is one of 99 companies in the Construction group. M/I Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHO's full-year earnings has moved solidly higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Our latest available data shows that MHO has returned about 118.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 34.2%. This means that M/I Homes is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Uber Technologies( UBER ) focuses on developing and supporting proprietary technology applications or platforms.These platforms should enable independent providers of ridesharing services, Eats meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders (for ridesharing services) and eaters (for meal preparation and delivery services). Uber’s Delivery business benefits from rising online order volumes. The company’s efforts to expand its delivery operations through successive acquisitions are encouraging. Continued recovery in Mobility operations is aiding the company. Uber was profitable in second-quarter 2022 driven by its mobility and delivery units For third-quarter 2023, Uber expects gross bookings in the $34-$35 billion range. Strong segmental performances are leading to continued improvement in Uber’s adjusted EBITDA. For the third quarter, Uber expects adjusted EBITDA of $975-$1025 million. Uber is slated to report an annual profit for the first time since going public. Meanwhile, revenues are on pace to grow for a third straight year. International growth, acquisitions, and a post-pandemic return to normal have Uber firing on all cylinders. Adding to the bullish outlook over the next six to twelve months is strong institutional sponsorship, intriguing price and volume action, and robust relative price and fundamental strength versus its peers.

