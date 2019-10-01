Top Stock Picks for Week of September 30, 2019

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, operates online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade, as well as cloud computing and other services. Alibaba is benefitting from steady improvement in core commerce and cloud businesses, along with strong growth in metrics. Its strong momentum in both domestic as well as international market remains growth drivers. Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum in the market. This is aiding growth in its Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and In time Department Stores. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to for over a year. Alibaba continues to witness increasing monetization rates.

Rollins, Inc. ROL, provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable the company to operate across the world. Rollins is in excellent financial health, with plenty of ongoing cash flow generation and almost no debt. It has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our just-released Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



Download Free Report Now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.