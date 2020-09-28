Top Stock Picks for Week of September 28, 2020

Best Buy Company Inc. BBY is a multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software and more. Shares of Best Buy have outpaced the industry in the past three months given the company’s sound fundamentals and strategic efforts. In fact, the company reported robust second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and bottom line rising year-on-year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Results benefited from growth in products that support stay-at-home practices such as tablets and household appliances. Also, domestic comparable online sales remained strong due to higher traffic and conversion rates. The company has also been gaining from improved digital services like curbside pickup. Best Buy’s long-term debt as of Aug 1, 2020 decreased by double digits sequentially. In the fiscal second quarter, the company returned about $143 million to shareholders via dividends.



Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP, previously known as Molson Coors Brewing Company, was formed by the merger of Molson Inc. and Adolph Coors Co. in February 2005. This global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products has an impressive diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands. Molson Coors delivered bottom line beat for the fourth straight quarter in second-quarter 2020, despite the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, after reporting negative surprises in the past three quarters. Results were aided favorable net pricing, cost savings, and lower MG&A expenses. Moreover, it is on track to tap the growing demand for health drinks as consumers become health conscious amid the pandemic, through the launch of four innovative non-alcoholic brands. The company is on track with its revitalization plan focused on achieving sustainable top-line growth by improving efficiency and unlocking resources to reinvest in business opportunities. It is committed to maintaining its balance sheet strength, by efficiently deleveraging debt levels and investing in its business using cash flows and cost savings.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.