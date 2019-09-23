Top Stock Picks for Week of September 23, 2019

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA,operates online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade, as well as cloud computing and other services. Alibaba is benefitting from steady improvement in core commerce and cloud businesses, along with strong growth in metrics. Its strong momentum in both domestic as well as international market remains growth drivers. Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum in the market. This is aiding growth in its Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.

Splunk Inc. SPLK, provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Splunk's impressive second-quarter fiscal 2020 results were driven by strong software revenue growth and new customer wins. Moreover, solid demand for cloud-based solutions drove subscription revenues. Management expects cloud contribution to grow significantly over the next few years. Further, strategic acquisitions and an expanding partner base are key catalysts for Splunk. Additionally, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul.

