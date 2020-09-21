Top Stock Picks for Week of September 21, 2020

Tesla TSLA, has evolved into a dynamic technology innovator. It has transformed the EV market much the same way as Amazon changed the retail landscape and Netflix revolutionized entertainment. Shares of Tesla have outperformed the industry over the past year. The red hot EV maker posted the fourth consecutive quarterly profit in July, which qualifies it for inclusion in the S&P 500 list. Tesla has a first-mover advantage in the EV space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. Robust Model 3 demand, ramp up of Model Y production, significant Shanghai Gigafactory progress, amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. Tesla is making continued efforts to increase vehicle deliveries.



JD.com, Inc. JD, operates as an online direct sales company in China. One stock that has outperformed the FAANG group of stocks, on a year-to-date basis. JD.com is benefiting from robust adoption of e-commerce services in China. The company active customer base expanded by double digits in the 12 months ended Jun 30, 2020. Moreover, mobile daily active user count in June 2020 increased by double digits year over year also. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a Growth Score of A. Currently, the consensus mark for JD.com’s 2020 earnings stands at $1.50 per share, having been raised 0.7% over the past 30 days.



