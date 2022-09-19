Top Stock Picks for Week of September 19, 2022

CLEARFIELD INC. CLFD ,formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to 80 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north as well in the past 60 days. Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. Shares of CLFD have improved by a triple digit percentage in the past year. Clearfield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Waste Management Inc. WM is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Waste Management's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company continues to execute its core operating initiatives of focused differentiation and continuous improvement and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. Strength across traditional solid waste business boost the company's cash and earnings. Successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve better margins. Consistent dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. The price performance partly reflects better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last four quarters.



Zacks Investment Research

