Top Stock Picks for Week of September 16, 2019

Amgen Inc. AMGN, discovers, develops and delivers innovative human therapeutics. Shares of this Zacks #1, Strong Buy,have risen this year so far, compared with a decline for its industry. Acquisitions and Deals to drive growth and boost its pipeline. Amgen has several interesting candidates in its pipeline, which represent a significant commercial potential. The company boasts a strong biosimilars pipeline, which could be an important long-term growth driver for it.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, operates online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade, as well as cloud computing and other services. Alibaba reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings driven by steady improvement in core commerce and cloud businesses, along with strong growth in metrics. Its strong momentum in both domestic as well as international market remains growth drivers. Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum in the market. And, Alibaba continues to witness increasing monetization rates.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.