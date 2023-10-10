Top Stock Picks for Week of October 9, 2023

Cadence Design Systems Inc. ( CDNS ) offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Cadence’s performance is being driven by solid customer demand for its diversified product portfolio. Frequent product launches and strategic collaborations are expected to boost the top-line growth. Among existing products, Palladium and Protium platform is gaining traction among clients in the artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale computing and automotive segments. Going ahead, the company is likely to gain from clients increasing their research and development (R&D) spending in AI driven automation Cadence has increased revenue guidance for 2023. We expect revenues for the current year to be $4.06 billion. The upcoming earnings release of Cadence Design Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to increase from the same quarter last year.

Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ) is a global digital infrastructure company. Equinix’s global data center portfolio is well-poised to benefit from the high demand for inter-connected data center space on the back of rising enterprise cloud adoption and customers’ digital demand. The company’s recurring revenue model assures stable revenues. For 2023, we estimate year-over-year growth of 12.8% in its total revenues. Also, strategic expansion moves backed by a healthy balance sheet augur well. Recently, it expanded its relationship with Southern Cross Cables Limited (Southern Cross) to provide a key U.S.-based interconnectivity access point for the Southern Cross NEXT (SX NEXT) submarine cable system, forming a pivotal link between Australia and the United States. Further, with a lower-than-industry dividend payout and robust operating platform, we expect the dividend rate to be sustainable over the long run.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.