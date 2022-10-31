Top Stock Picks for Week of October 31, 2022

Arcosa Inc. ACA is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year. A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. ACA is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining double digits over this period. Moreover, ACA is currently trading at 82.6% of its 52-week High-Low Range, hinting that it can be on the verge of a breakout.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States.Murphy USA shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year and looks well positioned for further price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. Discount pricing and last year’s QuickChek acquisition are other positives in the Murphy USA story while a new $1 billion share buyback authorization underscores its sound financial position. Consequently, Murphy USA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.



