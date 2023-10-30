Top Stock Picks for Week of October 30, 2023

Carvana Co. ( CVNA ) is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The acquisition of Car360 has enhanced Carvana’s 360-degree photo capabilities with 3D computer vision and augmented reality. The acquisition of ADESA's U.S. operations has solidified Carvana’s logistics network and auction capabilities. It is expected to unlock approximately 2 million units of incremental annual production capacity at full utilization.Carvana’s efforts to increase its penetration in existing markets, enter new markets, gain more customers and strengthen its marketing activities are likely to aid the firm. The cost-cut efforts of this used car e-retailer have been paying off. It has completed $1.1 billion of annualized SG&A expense reductions since second quarter of 2022. Encouragingly, this used car auto e-retailer expects GPU to exceed $5,500 in third-quarter 2023. Thus, we are bullish on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ) offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in hybrid work environment and heightened need for stronger security. The company’s back-to-back strong quarterly performances reflect its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy. Our estimates suggest that Palo Alto’s revenues will grow at a CAGR of 17.5% through fiscal 2024-2026. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Palo Alto has a cash healthy balance sheet.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.