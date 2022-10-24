Top Stock Picks for Week of October 24, 2022

Wingstop Inc. WING franchises and operates restaurants.Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wingstop’s third-quarter 2022 earnings is suggesting a gain of 20.7%. The stock has been volatile this year, but it bottomed in June and has almost doubled from the lows. Wingstop is seeing deflation in chicken wings, which will be a tailwind for the company over the next few quarters. Additionally, the stock is holding up well technically as it trades above its moving averages. If the overall market can find some footing into the end of the 2022, WING could be looking at all-time highs at some point next year. Wingstop also increased their dividend.

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) is an Omaha, NE-based holding company, which owns more than 90 subsidiaries in insurance, rail roads, utilities, manufacturing services, retail and home building.Berkshire is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. Further, the company’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) reinforces its growth potential.



