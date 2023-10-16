Top Stock Picks for Week of October 16, 2023

AppLovin Corporation ( APP ) provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s shares have soared over 280% YTD to blow away many other tech standouts. AppLovin crushed our second quarter EPS estimate by triple digits and boosted its guidance as it improves its margins and attracts more business through its predictive, AI-driven updates. AppLovin’s earnings outlook keeps improving and clients are gravitating toward its new AI-enhanced offerings. Wall Street is very high on AppLovin stock, with 11 of the 16 brokerage recommendations Zacks has coming in at “Strong Buys.” AppLovin’s enhanced offerings are leading to better ROIs for its customers, which should lead to further expansion, greater market share, and stability down the road for AppLovin.

Camtek Ltd. ( CAMT ) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products.The stock currently has a Momentum Style Score of B. Camtek currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Over the past two months, 2 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost CAMT's consensus estimate. Looking at the next fiscal year, 2 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period. For CAMT, shares are up 1.72% over the past week while the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is up 1.22% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too. Shares of Camtek have increased solidly over the past quarter, and have gained by triple digits in the last year. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep Camtek on your short list.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.