Top Stock Picks for Week of October 14, 2019

Roku, Inc. ROKU, is involved in creating a streaming platform for delivering entertainment to television. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 13.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.72%. According to our latest data, ROKU has moved higher by triple digits on a year-to-date basis. It looks to continue its solid performance.

JD.com, Inc. JD, operates as an online direct sales company in China. It’s considered the Amazon of China. Investors will be hoping for strength from JD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS up by double digits from the prior-year quarter. Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.38, which means JD is trading at a premium to the group.

